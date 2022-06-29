Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 13th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE:WSR opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

