Windham Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.