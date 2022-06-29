Windham Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.9% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

