Windham Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

