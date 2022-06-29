Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 829,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after buying an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

