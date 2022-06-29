Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.
