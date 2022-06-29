WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 62,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 101,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

