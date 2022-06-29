WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.97

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 27654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,542.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $153,105.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,745 shares of company stock valued at $537,430.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in WM Technology by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

