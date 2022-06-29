WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $477.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

