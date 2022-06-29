WNY Asset Management LLC Has $678,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.93. The company has a market cap of $723.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

