Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) shot up 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.
Wolfden Resources Company Profile (CVE:WLF)
