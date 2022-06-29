Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $28.83 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and $334,661.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00017911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,030.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.95 or 0.05606166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00260780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00595645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00517130 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

