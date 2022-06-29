Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 444.7% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.