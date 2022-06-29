Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 444.7% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

