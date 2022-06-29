Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.0242 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $179,241.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

