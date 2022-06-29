Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

XENE opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

