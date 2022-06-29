Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.
XENE opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.