Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Lowered to $41.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

