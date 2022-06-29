Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.47.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
