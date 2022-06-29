Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

