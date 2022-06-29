Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 343.0% in June

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 343.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAHOY stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Z has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

