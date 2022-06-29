Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $502.50.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $302.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.86.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.