Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $167,475.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

