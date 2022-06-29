ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $76.21 Average PT from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 245,915 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $14,774,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,441,074.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,187,836 shares of company stock worth $66,785,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

