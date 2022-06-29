Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

