Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zscaler by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zscaler by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,642. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

