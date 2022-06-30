13,496 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BCH. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

