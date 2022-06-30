135,000 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $2,591,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 661.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,205,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

