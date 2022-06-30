22,059 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 420,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.