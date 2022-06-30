2,606 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

