5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.94

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 287201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEAM. DA Davidson raised their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

