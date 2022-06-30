6,800 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

