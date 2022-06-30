89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.72.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

