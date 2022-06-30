9,160 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.