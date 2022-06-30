A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 34,658 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BMEA opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

BMEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

