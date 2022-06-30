AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of AACAY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
AAC Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
