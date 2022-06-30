AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AACAY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

