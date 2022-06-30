Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.61. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 154,209 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Aaron’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

