Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 470,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $158,202,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 115,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 114,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.26 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

