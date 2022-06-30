ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Up 137.5% in June

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABGI. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 652,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,335,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

