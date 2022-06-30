Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Shares of Acacia Pharma Group stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Acacia Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Acacia Pharma Group plc discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

