Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

