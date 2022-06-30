Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
