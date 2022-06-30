Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

