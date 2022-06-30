Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

