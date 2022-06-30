Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.