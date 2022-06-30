Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
