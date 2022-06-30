Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 327.4% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

