Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock opened at $368.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.42.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

