Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.93.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.51 and a one year high of $164.46.
In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.