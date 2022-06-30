Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.51 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

