Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
