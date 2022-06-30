Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

