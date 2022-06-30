Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

