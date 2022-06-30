Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,565,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,320 shares of company stock worth $50,999,100. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

