Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $134.88.

