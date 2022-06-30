Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of GLTR opened at $86.55 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.