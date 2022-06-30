Advisor Resource Council Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Aflac were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.